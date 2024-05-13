Quick plays: Belswans coach sacked, Knights win again and a legend honoured

Another weekend, another round of washouts for a raft of community sports.
But plenty of action was still had as well.
Saunders, who still mans the umpires office at National Park courts every Saturday, is synonymous with netball in Newcastle and was "honoured but humbled" to have over seven decades of service recognised.
The incumbent NSW Origin centre's strong performance sent a timely reminder to new Blues coach Michael Maguire.
The charge carries a one-week suspension if the Knights enter an early guilty plea.
NPL promotion favourites Belmont Swansea are facing a potential boycott from players after head coach Mick Stafford was sensationally sacked with his team sitting on nine wins from 10 games this year.
Promotion-relegation returns this season and Belswans are in the box seat for elevation with a 12-point gap on their nearest League One rivals.
Maitland Magpies swooped late to take an important 3-2 win over Newcastle Olympic in round 11 of NPLW over the weekend while New Lambton's catch-up toll reached four games with another washed-out fixture.
In NPL Men, Cooks Hill produced a 2-1 comeback victory to stun Weston at Weston in a performance coach Chris Zoricich said wasn't pretty but was deserved.
Jaffas stayed perfect 10 games in with a 7-0 rout of Adamstown while Bailey Wells scored a double in Broadmeadow's four-goal win over New Lambton after having a five-match ban for contact with the referee suspended on appeal.
The five-point loss came after a 73-64 triumph over Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence on Saturday night.
Approaching the halfway mark of the season, the Falcons (8-1) are third behind unbeaten Albury (9-0) and Manly (7-0).
The Falcons men broke through for a morale-boosting 68-66 victory over Manly on Sunday.
In a hard-fought contest at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday, Cardiff 10.16 (76) overcame the defending premiers 6.12 (48).
In women's results, Singleton 4.6 (30) scored their first win of 2024, downing Maitland 0.4 (4) at Max McMahon Oval.
Cessnock produced 20 unanswered points to down Central 26-16 on Sunday and stay unbeaten in Newcastle Rugby League.
Second-placed Souths, meanwhile, were lucky to escape with an 18-16 win over Wyong in a game which included five sin-bins.
Maitland and Wests enjoyed comfortable victories.
In women's action, Raymond Terrace beat Wests 16-14, Wyong defeated Souths 18-12 and Lakes United were 20-18 victors over Maitland.
Coach Scott Coleman declared the Hunter Wildfires' lineout was "atrocious" after poor execution proved costly in a 14-point loss to Sydney University in Shute Shield on Saturday.
The defeat dropped the Wildfires to ninth spot on 15 points with a 3-3 win-loss record. They are home to leaders Warringah (24 points) next round.
In the women's match, Jack Scott Cup heavyweights Sydney Uni ended the Wildfires' three-game winning run.
Rising star Tori Adamson produced a third-quarter brace as Oxfords stayed perfect after four games in their women's Newcastle premier league hockey title defence.
Round four of Newcastle championship netball was washed at National Park on Saturday.
