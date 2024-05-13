Watch the incredible moment plane touches down without landing gear

A PLANE with no landing gear has touched down safely at Newcastle Airport.
The plane came into land about 12.20pm after burning through its fuel doing circles for nearly three hours.
An eyewitness told the Newcastle Herald the incredible emergency landing was over in about 10 seconds.
They said the "crunching sound" of the aircraft sliding onto the Williamtown runway on its belly, in a wheels-up landing, captivated onlookers.
Emergency services - both civilian and military - swarmed the plane immediately where it came to rest on the runway at Williamtown after it slid onto the runway on its belly.
It's understood the landing gear on the 10-seater King Air flight failed shortly after take-off from Newcastle Airport with three people, including the pilot, on board.
NSW Police said the flight reported technical issues to air traffic control at the Williamtown Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base just after 10.30am.
Online radar showed the flight was circling the airport at Williamtown multiple times on Monday morning before heading north towards Hawks Nest in an effort to burn through its fuel.
It's understood the aircraft was burning fuel in preparation for its emergency wheels-up landing, to reduce the risk of fire.
More than 20,000 people were tracking the flight on Radar24 on Monday morning as Hunter residents held their breath, waiting to find out how the incident would unfold.
Emergency services were first called to the scene on May 13 after reports of an "aircraft with mechanical issues" which had not yet landed.
Dozens of crews remained on standby as the plane circled.
Police officers attached to the Port Stephens Hunter command were at the scene, including specialist rescue resources.
Ambulance NSW crews tasked multiple resources to the scene, firefighters and State Emergency Service (SES) crews were also there, along with Westpac and Careflight rescue helicopters.
A RAAF base is located at the Williamtown airport.
A spokesperson confirmed that Defence had been providing support to a civilian aircraft that had suffered a mechanical fault.
Newcastle Airport data shows commercial flights were safely taking off and landing as the smaller aircraft circled and burned through its fuel.
