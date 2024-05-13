'Horrendous': business owners' safety fears as tree roots wreak havoc

Glebe Road business owners say they fear for the safety of their clients and customers due to troublesome tree roots sprawling under footpaths in front of their shops.
Trudy Wallace from Pot Pourri Cottage at The Junction, said the roots from trees on the footpath were affecting the footpath, the driveway alongside her business and she believed they were the cause of busted floor tiles in her shop.
"The footpath is appalling and then it started to affect our driveway," Ms Wallace said.
"So the strata put money aside to fix the driveway, but then there's no point doing that until a tree could come out.
"Of course every arborist tells you the three trees are healthy and we say well, we know that because the tree roots are growing.
"But it was either the beginning of this year or end of last year that they actually broke tiles in my shop.
"It's worrying for my customers and other people as well. We've had many people fall over and someone's going to break a bone."
But the council said it was not looking to pull out the trees as they did not meet the criteria for removal.
Ms Wallace has run her business from the Glebe Road shop for 22 years, and said the situation had gradually worsened, but the problem had become particularly bad after the recent rain.
"We know there's another lump in the floor so that may pop," she said.
"We're a patchwork store, so we sell fabrics. We think that the other lump that's in the shop is just being held down by our fabric boxes.
"So if that pops, that's in the middle of our shop. The other tiles that have popped are under tables so they don't impact out customers as much."
Mitch Cruikshank, who owns Hair Society and the shop next door which houses High Brow Studio, said there had been several "horrendous falls" on the bumpy footpath outside the businesses.
He is in his tenth year of trading from the site, and said the path was much better when he first moved in.
"The last few years it has risen and become a complete trip hazard," Mr Cruikshank said.
"The last few weeks, the very front of tile work of the building, we've been finding a little bit of movement.
"We have beauty in one side, hair in the other and we use a lot of water so I am concerned about the plumbing.
"After a week of wet weather there's a risen area which has created a pool of water. Your whole shoe is basically under water when you step in it.
"Clients with wheelchair needs can't get through easily nor mothers with prams.
"It's a bit embarrassing for such a prominent area of Newcastle."
Mr Cruikshank said council workers had been out to patch up the problem years ago but it had continued to intensify.
A spokesperson for City of Newcastle said the Weeping paperbark and London plane trees on Glebe Road at The Junction were regularly inspected. The footpath outside Pot Pourri Cottage was inspected in March and the tree impact found to be moderate.
"Neither species is identified as invasive by the NSW government, with both species planted in highly urbanised areas along Australia's east coast," the spokesperson said.
"The subject trees have been assessed and do not meet the criteria for removal."
The spokesperson said the council had been in regular contact with Ms Wallace, but was unable to inspect private property.
"The business owner is required to provide independent evidence to support claims of damage which to date she has chosen not to do," the council spokesperson said.
However, Ms Wallace said a council representative had told her the job was closed. Ms Wallace and Mr Cruikshank said they had each contacted the council about the issue, while clients had also made reports.
