Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman sentenced over thousands of dollars in relief grant fraud

By Nick Bielby
May 13 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace courthouse. File picture
Raymond Terrace courthouse. File picture

A Hunter woman who fraudulently obtained more than $16,000 worth of relief grants has been spared jail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.