Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teenager faces court over crash that killed 18-year-old passenger

By Nick Bielby
May 13 2024 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A teenager has faced court for the first time over a fatal crash that killed his passenger at Cooranbong in April 2024. File picture
A teenager has faced court for the first time over a fatal crash that killed his passenger at Cooranbong in April 2024. File picture

A teenager has faced court for the first time charged with causing the death of a passenger during a crash at Lake Macquarie last month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.