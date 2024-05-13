Spectator cops 18-month ban for racial slur directed at Jets player

Football Australia has issued an 18-month ban to a spectator who racially vilified a Newcastle Jets player at an A-League Women's match.
At the time of the complaint, the Jets released a public statement denouncing the incident, which was echoed by Melbourne City.
Jets players and other teams subsequently took a knee at kick-off in a show of solidarity against racism.
Through an investigation which included assessing the event manager's report, reviewing broadcast footage, liaising with both clubs and interviewing several witnesses, FA identified an individual who engaged in anti-social behaviour.
An outcome to the investigation was released on Monday.
"As the governing body of football in Australia, we hold a firm stance against any form of racial vilification or anti-social behaviour," an FA spokesperson said.
"The actions of these individuals not only breached the A-League terms of admission and our spectator code of behaviour, but fundamentally contradicted the values of respect and inclusivity that Football Australia stands for.
"In response, Football Australia has issued an 18-month ban to this spectator, effective immediately. This ban encompasses all matches sanctioned by Football Australia, including national team matches, Australia Cup matches, A-Leagues matches, national second tier matches, and National Premier League matches.
"We are committed to ensuring that football remains a sport that unites communities and offers a safe and respectful environment for all."
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske reiterated the club's position on the matter after the outcome was released on Monday.
"Football Australia has a process that they run in relation to these sorts of incidents but we repeat again the Newcastle Jets are a family club, built on hard work and togetherness," Mattiske said.
"We are a club that welcomes everyone no matter your faith, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender. Our diversity is our strength. Everyone has a place in our club and in football, and any fan or player jeopardising that sense of belonging is not welcome.
"Racial abuse is something that is not part of the game and is something this club will not tolerate."
Mattiske said the club was in the process of reviewing a successful women's season with "a focus on retaining the majority of that squad" which broke a six-year finals drought.
The Jets women finished sixth, beat Western United in an epic elimination final then bowed out to Melbourne City across a two-legged semi-final.
Meanwhile, New Lambton have had Tessa Tamplin's registration approved with the former Jets fullback set to take the field against Newcastle Olympic in NPLW at Darling Street Oval on Wednesday night.
