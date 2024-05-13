Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Spectator cops 18-month ban for racial slur directed at Jets player

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 13 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets were a united front against racism. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets were a united front against racism. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Football Australia has issued an 18-month ban to a spectator who racially vilified a Newcastle Jets player at an A-League Women's match.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.