Hunter swimmers among students evacuated from aquatic centre fire

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre has been evacuated after rooftop solar panels caught fire forcing thousands of students, including some from the Hunter, to abandon a state swimming competition.
Around 2500 people were in the centre at the time for the NSWCHSSA Swimming and Diving Championships when the panels caught fire at about 12.16pm on May 13.
NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson Guy Lightfoot said fire and rescue crews attended the centre to find "black smoke issuing from the roof of the aquatic centre".
"Crews got to work on the roof with the hose line and breathing apparatus, we also deployed an aerial appliance," he said.
"On the roof they found solar panels alight, which they then switched off.
"The damage was confined to some roof panels and solar panels."
Mr Lightfoot said one person was injured during the evacuation after slipping and was transported to hospital in an ambulance.
About 100 students from across the Hunter Region were among the competitors.
"We had about 100 kids from the Hunter, but there would have been about 1000 competitors at the carnival," Hunter School Sports Association executive officer Bob Harrison told the Newcastle Herald.
"As soon as we got outside, we could see plumes of black smoke. They extinguished the fire within about 25 minutes. There is a big hole in the roof now about 15 metres square.
"Everyone was evacuated safely."
Some competitors were wearing only swimmers when evacuated.
After about an hour, groups of people were escorted back into the centre to retrieve bags, keys and phones.
The three-day carnival was suspended on Monday and the likelihood is that it will not go ahead.
"The fire happened at the worst time," Harrison said. "The relays involve the maximum number of kids. The Hunter competitors handled the situation well."
NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association wrote on a Facebook post small groups have been allowed to enter the centre to collect personal belongings.
"It is foreseen that competition will not resume until Tuesday 14 May 2024, this will be confirmed with competitors, parents/carers and school staff in due course," the post read.
