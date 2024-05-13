Chance to secure tickets to School of Rock The Musical production

Hunter Drama artistic director James Chapman is playing the role of Dewey Finn (made famous by Jack Black in the film of the same name), a wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious school. There, he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school's headmistress finding out?