Chance to secure tickets to School of Rock The Musical production

There's an excellent chance to pick up a free ticket to a Newcastle production of School of Rock The Musical coming up.
Hunter Drama is giving away 600 tickets to the opening night of their production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning musical.
School of Rock the Musical will play for six performances at the Civic Theatre from July 18-20.
The giveaway is on Sunday, May 26, at Wheeler Place adjacent to the Civic Theatre in Newcastle. The event is School of Rock's Band Practice Live Concert! The public can get a sneak peek of the show, meet the cast, and rock out to tunes from School of Rock the Musical.
The concert will run for no longer than 30 minutes.
Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best rock 'n' roll gear and bring an air guitar.
School of Rock The Musical is based on the Paramount movie by Mike White. The production features 14 new songs by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber created for the West End and Broadway productions as well as the original songs from the movie. It will be directed by Lauren Harvey, part of the creative team for Billy Elliot the Musical and Aspire, with musical direction by ARIA nominee Dan Wilson.
Hunter Drama artistic director James Chapman is playing the role of Dewey Finn (made famous by Jack Black in the film of the same name), a wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious school. There, he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school's headmistress finding out?
Details at schoolofrocknewcastle.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.