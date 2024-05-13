What does injury setback mean for Tyson Gamble's future at the Knights

INDUSTRIOUS Newcastle Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble will have surgery to repair a broken foot on Tuesday and faces 10 weeks on the sideline.
Gamble limped off late in the first half of the Knights' 20-14 win over the Wests Tigers in Tamworth on Saturday.
Scans confirmed that the 27-year-old had a fracture in his right foot.
"Tyson will have surgery tomorrow and they expect the recovery to be approximately 10 weeks," Knights football director Peter Parr said.
Jack Cogger will replace Gamble at five-eighth against the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.
It will be the 25-year-old's first appearance in the top grade since partnering Jackson Hastings in the halves in the 22-20 loss to the Roosters on April 11.
"Jack hasn't had a lot of continuity this year," Parr said. "This will give him an opportunity, if his form is up to standard, to get an extended run in the team.
"We have confidence that will be the case. He is an experienced NRL player, He is a premiership winner. We would expect, as far as the team is concerned, that it will be business as usual. With his experience and skill we expect he will get the job done for us."
Gamble is off contract at the end of the season and hoped a strong campaign would increase his market value.
Parr said the injury setback would not impact on his chances of a new deal.
"Injuries are one of the hazards of being an NRL player," Parr said. "We know what he brings to the team.
"That won't any impact on the negotiations."
Prop Daniel Saifiti will also sit out Magic Round after taking an early guilty plea for a high shot on Tigers utility Jake Simpson.
Jacob Saifiti is on the mend from a foot injury and could return in his place, pending a fitness test.
"Jacob still has a bit of work to do but he is tracking well to play this weekend," Parr said.
There were reports on Monday that Bradman Best, Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell were also in doubt with soft tissue injuries.
"Nobody has mentioned to me that they are in any doubt," Parr said. "My expectation is that those three will play.
The Titans also have injury concerns.
Captain Kieran Foran (hamstring) and fullback AJ Brimson (groin) were replaced in the second half of the 20-18 win over North Queensland on Sunday.
They join fellow playmakers Tom Weaver (wrist), Tanah Boyd (wrist) and Jayden Campbell (knee) on the sidelines.
Former Knights hooker Chris Randall is likely to be named in the halves.
"We've got a week to work it out. We will come up with something," Titans coach Des Hasler said.
The Titans also lost winger Phil Sami to a hamstring strain in the first half and centre Harley Smith-Shields to a season-ending pectoral injury late in the match.
Foran gave himself a chance of being fit for the Knights, but it seems unlikely the club would risk their 33-year-old general.
"I'm not too bad to be honest with you," Foran said. "I came off straight away when I felt it grab. I had something a month ago that was pretty similar in a game and I was able to play the following week.
"I don't feel like this one is bad at all. At most it would be a week but I will be pushing for this week."
