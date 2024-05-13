Teenager allegedly rammed police car, 'posted and boasted' on social media

A 15-year-old boy has been accused of ramming a police vehicle in a four-wheel-drive while on a joy ride at Lake Macquarie, and taking part in what investigators have called a "post and boast" about his alleged offences on social media.
The teenager will face children's court today, charged with seven counts including allegations of driving and theft-related offences, police said.
The marked police vehicle was parked and unattended on Oxford Street at Gateshead about 2.30am on Monday when the silver Jeep Cherokee allegedly hit the front side of it, before the Jeep and its driver left the scene.
The police vehicle was not able to be driven after the crash, police said.
Lake Macquarie police investigated and later found the Jeep believed to have been involved in the incident abandoned at Eino Place, Eleebana.
The vehicle had been reported stolen from Anna Bay on May 9.
Investigators then went to Jonathan Street, Eleebana, and spoke with a 15-year-old boy before they arrested and charged him over the crash.
He faces counts of larceny, having his face blackened/disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence, driving a stolen vehicle, not giving his particulars to another driver after a crash, dangerous driving, and being in possession of suspected stolen goods.
He was also charged with one count of "commit Section 154A offence and disseminate" - a new law aimed to stop what police call "post and boast" offences on social media.
The teenager was refused bail and will face children's court on May 14.
