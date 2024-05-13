Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teenager allegedly rammed police car, 'posted and boasted' on social media

Updated May 14 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 15-year-old has been charged with allegedly ramming a police vehicle at Gateshead. File picture
A 15-year-old has been charged with allegedly ramming a police vehicle at Gateshead. File picture

A 15-year-old boy has been accused of ramming a police vehicle in a four-wheel-drive while on a joy ride at Lake Macquarie, and taking part in what investigators have called a "post and boast" about his alleged offences on social media.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.