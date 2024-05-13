NRL investigating Knights star Kalyn Ponga's third-party deal

The NRL is investigating a third-party deal involving Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga.
It's understood the financial agreement, which is between Ponga and a party separate to the club, dates back years and was reportedly approved by the NRL in 2020.
Ponga's father and manager, Andre, is understood to have raised issues with the deal and met with the NRL in recent weeks.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday night that Ponga was potentially out of pocket a six-figure sum.
But the NRL is also now investigating whether the deal was actually at arm's length from the Knights.
"The NRL is aware of the matter and is reviewing it," an NRL spokesperson said.
If the NRL finds the deal wasn't separate from the club, and a breach of contracting rules, the Knights could be forced to include the sum in their salary cap.
"All third parties are registered with the NRL. There's no issue with Kalyn Ponga's contract and anything to do with third parties remain between the player and his agent to resolve," a Knights spokesperson told the SMH.
Ponga, who has missed Newcastle's past three games due to a foot injury, signed an extended five-year mega deal with the Knights in 2022.
Contracted until the end of the 2027 season, he is one of the highest-paid players in the game.
The Newcastle Herald reported last month that the Knights and Ponga had agreed to spread an estimated $200,000 of his salary from this season across the next three to give the club more salary space this year.
More to come.
