Let's be perfectly clear, transparency's a tool of democracy

But the reason given by the executive director of corporate services, David Clarke, for rejecting the Herald's request for information seems so far outside what ought to be acceptable or appropriate that it borders on the scandalous. The Herald's GIPA application was tightly defined, focusing not only on the cost but on critical, well identified information that would have revealed the reason why City of Newcastle culled the investigation from the 18 letters written under Scott Neylon's name to only two, both referencing Bob Cook. The public might also have learned why the only allegation investigated was whether Mr Bath passed on confidential information to his friend. Perhaps the public might also have learned who decided it wasn't in Pinnacle's brief to interview the Herald or find out the letter writer's IP address? The public interest considerations given by Mr Clarke against disclosure did not refer to the usual guidelines. Instead, they appear to be based on his opinion as to the motives of the Herald in requesting this information. In Mr Clarke's view, the Herald had been guilty of publishing material that has "encouraged an incorrect false narrative in the public domain".