Drugs and alcohol help for Hunter Valley, with 'high need' amid ice harms

A new drug and alcohol support service has opened in the Hunter Valley, amid strong demand to treat addiction to ice and other substances.
The $4 million service will support people to "reduce the harm" from their use.
The service is based in Singleton, but will also serve people in surrounding areas such as Cessnock, Kurri Kurri, Muswellbrook and Maitland.
The NSW Ministry of Health is funding the service as part of the government's response to the special commission of inquiry into ice and other amphetamines.
The Centre for Alcohol and Other Drugs is responsible for enacting the health recommendations from the inquiry, made in 2020.
One of its initiatives is the "AOD Hubs program", which received $68 million in state funding over four years.
It will be run by not-for-profit Social Futures, which was awarded $4 million this year to run a service in the Hunter until June 2027.
Social Futures mental health and wellbeing general manager Simone Silberberg said the Hunter Valley service would not be called an AOD hub.
"We find that's quite stigmatising. We're going through a process of consulting with people with lived experience to find a good name," Ms Silberberg said.
"We want to make it a place where people feel comfortable to come and talk about their use."
She said the data showed alcohol and drug issues were a "key issue" in the Hunter Valley, with the mining industry known to be affected.
"The ice inquiry showed the use of ice was fairly high in the Hunter Valley. There's definitely a high need."
The latest Australian Institute of Health and Welfare household drug survey showed 22 per cent of people aged 14 and over in the Hunter reported recent illicit drug use.
And 44 per cent of people in the region drank alcohol in ways that put their health at risk.
Regarding the new service, Social Futures did not want people to "feel forced in any way that they have to take certain strategies or do certain things".
"For some people it's about reducing the harm, while others want to set up an abstinence program," Ms Silberberg said.
"We want to support people with whatever choice they make."
The service will have counsellors and an Aboriginal staffer. It plans to employ a nurse to help with withdrawal management and opioid treatment programs.
Ms Silberberg hoped people would "go there and feel welcome and not judged or stigmatised in any way and can explore how they can help themselves".
The service had three priority groups - young people, those with young children and pregnant women.
"That doesn't mean we're not open to anyone coming through," she said.
The Hunter Valley had minimal support services for drugs and alcohol use.
"This is what's so exciting - we can offer it to the community and it's close," Ms Silberberg said.
"There's a rehab in Cessnock, but for everything else they have to go to Newcastle. Singleton is fairly central for that region."
Social Futures CEO Tony Davies said the hub would provide support tailored to people's needs.
"Getting support for alcohol and drug use outside of cities can be tough, especially when you have to drive big distances," Mr Davies said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.