Former Belmont Swansea coach says club statement on axing unfair

Coach Mick Stafford has branded a Belmont Swansea statement outlining reasons behind his axing as unfair and says moves to change the club's board have been discussed.
Stafford guided Belswans to nine wins in 10 games in Northern League One - NNSW Football's men's second division - this year, putting them in the box seat for NPL promotion, but he was informed Sunday night he had been stood down.
He called a meeting of players and supporters at the Orana Hotel on Tuesday night and told the Newcastle Herald on Monday "the players are going to go on strike".
Club president Christian Tapp initially said reasons behind the decision would be kept in-house. However, a further statement was released on Monday night.
"Over many weeks we have investigated several behavioural complaints against our former coach," part of the statement read.
"Allegations were made in respect of derogatory language and personal attacks directed at multiple players both on and off the field and abuse being directed towards other coaching staff."
Stafford told the Herald on Tuesday that: "The statement is unfair and defames my character, and still I haven't been given a chance at a right of reply or any mediation for the issue, which I find as unprofessional as the statement they wrote".
The club said Stafford, who is Belswans junior club president, responded to the decision by kicking their NL1 Premier Youth League and Junior Development League teams off Aitchison Reserve.
Stafford replied: "The ground was closed for wet weather, it hasn't been closed for the year. There's an email clearly stating that it's closed for wet weather, wear and tear, ahead of the juniors' first games this weekend."
Belswans also rejected Stafford's assertion that he "was not communicated with by the committee, or hasn't been replied to" about the decision.
"Three of our committee members had several meetings, phone calls and message dialogue with him over at least the last three weeks," it read. It also said Tapp had a 19-minute phone call with Stafford after the decision. Stafford said: "All he said to me was the decision's been made, you need to move one, the decision's final. He wouldn't give me a reason."
Despite the turmoil, Stafford hoped to find a resolution and return to his role.
"The players will be meeting at the pub and the committee have been requested to attend, and I'm hoping to have a meeting to sort out some mediation for the issue," he said. "I just want to get back to it and get the boys playing again."
Asked if a challenge could be made to the club board, he said: "The option of an extraordinary general meeting has been discussed with relevant club members, to form a vote of no confidence."
Monday night's club statement is below:
Further Statement Regarding the Departure of Michael Stafford as Head Coach
We understand that the decision to part ways with our former coach was a shock to some, but not all. It was a decision that was not made lightly and eventuated following several weeks of investigation, research and discussion with players, coaches, parents and our former coach.
We have been respectful and deliberate in our messaging to give full respect to our former coach in the public eye (given his future coaching prospects) but we thought, given the communications disseminating, that we provide some further 'unknown' facts that may set some context:
1. The commentary that our former coach was not communicated with by the committee, or hasn't been replied to, is untrue. Three of our committee members have had several meetings, phone calls and message dialogue with him over at least the last 3 weeks. Following his notice last night that we were standing him aside, he received a telephone call from our President at 7.22pm also last night that went for approximately 19 minutes.
2. His first action following his notice last night, at 9.11pm, was to write to us to advise that our 5x PYL teams and our 6x JDL teams have been kicked off Aitchison Reserve and is no longer able to train at this facility. This kneejerk decision affects 132 players in our youth program - our future 1st graders who have nowhere to train tomorrow night and for the foreseeable future.
3. We are being told that some contracted players are concerned about the finances of the club to fulfil playing contracts. We will fulfil our financial commitments to all the 2024 contracted players, provided players are not in breach of their own contracts, and we have funds already set aside for this purpose. So please be rest assured our financial commitment to you is secure.
4. Over the course of many weeks we have investigated several behavioural complaints against our former coach. Allegations were made in respect of derogatory language and personal attacks directed at multiple players both on and off the field and abuse being directed towards other coaching staff. During the course of our investigation, including interviews, most of the allegations were admitted to and minimal sanctions issued which were not initially accepted and disputed (including the threat of legal action against the club). It was later discovered that this sanction was discussed with parties external to the club which we further considered bought the club into disrepute and contrary to his coaching agreement obligations.
5. Further, we were concerned regarding the reputational damage to the club and its association and longstanding relationship with the objects of #talktomebro. This club does not stand for bullying of any type including threats being made to anyone (including committee, coaches or players) and firmly believe that this action needs to be called out and stamped out no matter who you are or how long you have been involved in the club.
6. It was put to us in writing by our former coach that the working relationship between he and other coaching staff was untenable. We considered the points put forward and arranged a meeting for last Tuesday evening (prior to training), to mediate the dispute and to explain what the clubs expectations were moving forward. This meeting descended into a vocal slinging match with language and other profanities said, and including a threat by our former coach of "taking it outside to settle" (which we all know what that phrase means). This is not acceptable behaviour.
7. For the avoidance of doubt, our former coach is an independent contractor for the purposes of his coaching agreement. Despite our behavioural concerns, we have not terminated his contract and he has not been dismissed. However, he has been stood aside from being in the coaching role for the remainder of the 2024 season at full pay.
As far as we are concerned he is still contracted by the Club for 2024. Further, it was explained in the email notice to our former coach last night that we would fulfill our financial commitment to him in advance and as soon as the clubhouse keys and other club equipment that he holds was returned. That is still our commitment which, provided these items are returned, can be made very quickly and well before its due to be paid on 1 October 2024.
8. The commentary that this is a new committee is misleading. The only change to the committee is as explained in our previous messaging to the Club. We have a new President (who was our Vice President and who has been involved in the club for around 30 years) and a Vice President who was Vice President last year. There were no other changes to the committee from that elected at the AGM in 2023, including those members who have been on the committee for around 34 years.
9. The messaging that the committee are "paid" is false. Like most sporting clubs, the committee are volunteers and are not remunerated. For the avoidance of doubt, our canteen manager is paid for her service for the considerable time she spends in the canteen but she also acts as the club Treasurer (in an unpaid volunteer role).
There are other details that we could continue to explain but feel this gives you a flavour as to some background behind our decision and to respond to some falsehoods.
Christian Tapp
President
