Former Belmont Swansea coach says club statement on axing unfair

4. Over the course of many weeks we have investigated several behavioural complaints against our former coach. Allegations were made in respect of derogatory language and personal attacks directed at multiple players both on and off the field and abuse being directed towards other coaching staff. During the course of our investigation, including interviews, most of the allegations were admitted to and minimal sanctions issued which were not initially accepted and disputed (including the threat of legal action against the club). It was later discovered that this sanction was discussed with parties external to the club which we further considered bought the club into disrepute and contrary to his coaching agreement obligations.