Knights name team for Magic Round clash with depleted Titans

PROP Jacob Saifiti has been named to start in his return from injury against a depleted Gold Coast Titans outfit at Magic Round in Brisbane on Saturday.
Saifiti, who was a late withdrawal from Newcastle's win over Wests Tigers on Sunday, comes into the starting side in place of his suspended brother Daniel.
Daniel copped a one-match ban for a careless high-tackle charge he was hit with following the 20-14 victory over the Tigers in Tamworth.
Jacob hasn't played since suffering a foot injury in Newcastle's win over the Dolphins on April 28.
As expected, Jack Cogger has been named in place of injured five-eighth Tyson Gamble.
Gamble had surgery on a broken foot on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for about 10 weeks.
Newcastle's line-up otherwise remains the same as last week for the 3pm match at Suncorp Stadium.
After three consecutive wins, the Knights have climbed from 15th to 10th position on the NRL ladder, one point off eighth-placed Manly Sea Eagles.
A win at Magic Round would move Newcastle to a 6-5 win-loss record ahead of their first bye next weekend.
The Titans (2-7) are 16th after losing their opening six games, but they've won two of their past three, defeating North Queensland on Sunday (20-18) and the Warriors (27-24) late last month.
Titans coach Des Hasler has been dealt a string of injuries in recent weeks, including losing captain Kieran Foran (hamstring), fullback AJ Brimson (groin), winger Phil Sami (hamstring) and Harley Smith-Shields (pec) last round.
The quartet have been added to an injured list already featuring Tannah Boyd (wrist), Jayden Campbell (knee), Tom Weaver (wrist) and representative prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (knee), who is out for the season.
Former Knight Chris Randall has been named to start in the halves for the God Coast, alongside fellow regular hooker Sam Verrills.
The Knights last played at Magic Round in 2022, when they beat the Bulldogs 16-6.
Last year, the Titans held off the Eels 26-24 in the last game of the three-day event.
They've won their past three Magic Round games.
1. David Armstrong
2. Enari Tuala
3. Dane Gagai (C)
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Jack Cogger
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Leo Thompson
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Dylan Lucas
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange bench
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Kai Pearce-Paul
16. Brodie Jones
17. Jack Hetherington
Extended match squad
18. Mat Croker
19. Jed Cartwright
20. Krystian Mapapalangi
21. Tom Cant
22. Fletcher Sharpe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.