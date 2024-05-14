'Little lion man': Running to remember 1yo Archie and overcome heartbreak

Kylie Read will embark on an epic and emotional trail run on Friday to remember son Archie, who tragically died of sepsis at age one.
Mrs Read, of Cameron Park, said the Ultra-Trail Australia run was a "physical and mental challenge" that she needed.
She had never done a fun run, but the challenge was part of dealing with the trauma of losing Archie.
"My husband Gavin and I went down a dark path and so did the rest of the family," she said.
"We hibernated at home and didn't want to leave the house."
Archie sadly died on August 23, 2022 - his first birthday.
He was rushed to the emergency department two days earlier, with symptoms including a fever, rash and reduced urine.
The next morning he was swollen and blue, had gone into cardiac arrest and his organs were failing.
He had two viruses - the common cold and a bacterial infection known as "invasive group A streptococcus", which had turned into sepsis.
Nine months after losing Archie, Kylie fell pregnant.
That same month, she heard about the Ultra-Trail Australia challenge in the Blue Mountains.
She saw it as a way to help herself recover, particularly for son Parker Archie Read - born in November - and daughter Charlotte, now four.
Family and friends, including Gavin, will join Kylie on Friday's 22-kilometre trail run, with some doing the 11-kilometre event on Thursday.
They will wear T-shirts with the number 23 to mark Archie's birthday and a lion logo to represent his favourite toy.
He was known as "little lion man".
Kylie said running and walking was about "getting out and getting fresh air and healing".
"We always walk around Speers Point because that's the walk I used to do with Archie. It helps clear the mind.
"I put on a lot of weight after we lost him. Eating was the only thing that made me feel good for 30 seconds."
She said Archie had lovely eyes.
"You could literally see through to his soul," she said.
"He'd make you laugh. He was a funny kid. We went to Fiji when he was eight months old. We got married over there.
"He was in the wedding - the best little man we called him."
Kylie said a third party reviewed Archie's case and determined if he had appropriate medical care he would still be alive.
"For me, it's all about raising awareness of sepsis," she said.
"If the phrase 'could it be sepsis' was used, he'd still be here.
"That's the thing I want to push to anyone I talk to. To know what it is and ask the question."
More than 8700 Australians die each year from sepsis.
It is the body's extreme response to an infection, causing damage to its own tissues and organs.
The disease affects more than 55,000 Australians of all ages every year. In Hunter New England, 140 people contracted the disease last year.
Sepsis Australia states that sepsis is treatable if caught early and can occur from any infection.
Symptoms include rapid breathing, rapid heart rate, confusion, slurred speech or disorientation, fever or shivering, muscle pain, not passing urine and discoloured skin.
Symptoms for youngsters also include convulsions or fits, a rash that doesn't fade when you press it, no wet nappy for several hours, vomiting repeatedly and not feeding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.