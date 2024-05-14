Australia Cup: Lake Macquarie add another former Eagle to roster

Lake Macquarie coach Peter Preston hopes to have Jordy Lennon in his side against Broadmeadow in the Australia Cup on Wednesday night after the Edgeworth defender registered with them on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old played just four top-grade NPL games for the Eagles this year after copping two straight red cards, the first of which was overturned.
The former Jets and Mariners Youth player will be a major boost for Lakes, who are second last in the NPL with three points in eight games in the battle to avoid relegation.
"I brought him up in the Mariners academy so I've known him a long time," Preston said.
"I coached him there and was TD, so I had the opportunity just to reach out and see what he's doing.
"It's a nice pick up for us for the back-end of the season and hopefully he can help us in our quest to stay up."
He is the second player to join from Edgeworth in recent weeks after the move of Swedish striker Theodor Skarp, who has featured in Lakes' reserve grade. Skarp and Lennon can join Preston's top squad in this week's window for roster changes.
Preston expected to have Skarp and Lennon in his cup team at Magic Park when Lakes look for another upset. They beat Weston 2-1 last round and now play for a spot in the last eight in the Northern NSW division.
He said Guilherme Evangelista Dos Santos was their only loss to injury.
"Gui did his knee in the cup game against Weston and it looks long term, but everyone else is right and ready for the run in," he said.
"We're slowly getting some kilometres into some young ones as well, so they'll be better for the experience.
"We'll just keep putting our best foot forward and see where we land."
