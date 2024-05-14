Newcastle Heraldsport
Australia Cup: Lake Macquarie add another former Eagle to roster

By Craig Kerry
May 14 2024 - 6:37pm
Jordy Lennon in action for Edgeworth. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Lake Macquarie coach Peter Preston hopes to have Jordy Lennon in his side against Broadmeadow in the Australia Cup on Wednesday night after the Edgeworth defender registered with them on Tuesday.

