Bam-ba-lam: Spiderbait hit the road for Black Betty's 20-year party

ALTERNATIVE-rock legends Spiderbait are returning to Newcastle on August 30 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit single Black Betty at the Bar On The Hill.
In what was one of the biggest chart surprises in more recent ARIA history, Spiderbait scored their only No.1 single in 2004 when they released their cover of Black Betty.
The traditional work song was popularised in 1939 by African-American blues and folk legend Lead Belly, before it found mainstream success in 1977 with US boogie-rock band Ram Jam.
But to Australian audiences, Spiderbait's explosive and fuzzed-out cover, off their album Tonight Alright, has become the definitive version and remains their most popular track at live shows, surpassing their other Triple J hit singles Buy Me A Pony and Calypso.
The Finley three-piece of Kram (drums/vocals), Janet English (bass/vocals) and Damian Whitty (guitar) have performed at numerous festivals in the Hunter in recent years, including Groovin The Moo and Scene & Heard in 2022.
However, the Bar On The Hill show will be their first stand-alone show in Newcastle since in the mid-2000s.
