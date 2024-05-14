Guilty pleas over sawn-off rifle in gym bag, drugs in safe

A man has pleaded guilty to a string of weapons and drugs charges - some of which were for offences he committed while on bail last month.
William Rogan, 36, was most recently arrested on April 30 after police searched a Mayfield storage unit and seized a rifle and ammunition.
Investigators were conducting covert surveillance of his Boolaroo home when they saw his partner remove a safe from the property on the night of April 25.
They stopped her and searched the safe, and found papers for a storage shed, 46.21g of amphetamine and 12.05g of methylamphetamine.
Police then got a warrant to search the storage shed after they found a picture of Rogan holding a gun on his phone.
Inside Rogan's storage unit, officers found a sawn-off rifle in a gym bag as well as 50 rounds of .22 ammunition and three 12-gauge shotgun shells.
He was on bail at the time for another string of charges after police found a sawn-off double-barrel 12 gauge shotgun and ammunition he was storing at his mother's Argenton home.
Rogan pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts when he faced Toronto Local Court on Tuesday.
The court heard that Rogan's defence conceded there would be no appropriate sentence "other than full time imprisonment".
He will be sentenced at Toronto courthouse on July 3.
