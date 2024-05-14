New owners await clearance for take off with the Jets

The Newcastle Jets are a step closer to being sold.
The Newcastle Herald understands that a consortium of Melbourne and Sydney businessman have signed off on the purchase of the Jets from the current owners - the chairmen of rival A-League clubs.
The deal is with Australian Professional Leagues (APL), which operates the men's and women's national competitions.
Once they have completed their due diligence the transfer of the A-League licence is subject to approval from Football Australia (FA). As the regulator of the league, FA undertake a fit-and-proper owner assessment which could take up to three weeks.
The Herald has been told that a member of the consortium addressed Jets staff in Newcastle on Tuesday and a formal announcement is expected this week.
The Jets have been funded on a stopgap basis by the owners of rival A-League clubs for more than three years since Chinese businessman Martin Lee was stripped of his licence.
The interim owners indicated they would cease bankrolling the club at the current campaign.
APL chairman Stephen Conroy warned that the Jets had until the end of the season to finalise a takeover or risk being axed from the league.
US-based group FC32 were poised to buy the club in April but withdrew its offer.
The Herald has been told the new owners intend to retain coach Rob Stanton and increase resources.
The club's academy and the development of young players will be a priority.
The Jets have 10 players contracted for next season, headed by player of the year Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, keeper Ryan Scott, Dane Ingham and young guns Mark Natta and Clayton Taylor.
Perth Glory defender Aleks Sunsjar has agreed to terms and Stanton is in talks with an foreign striker.
However, the Jets may face a battle to retain teenage sensation Archie Goodwin.
Goodwin, Kosta Grozos, Timmins and Lachy Bayliss have been offered contract extensions but the home-grown striker told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday that he was "weighing up his option".
The 19-year-old has received interest from a number of A-League clubs.
Stanton told the Herald last week that he was hopeful of re-signing Goodwin.
"He has an offer," Stanton said. "Whether he takes it or not, it is up to him."
Goodwin made 20 appearances but did not play enough minutes to trigger an automatic contract extension.
He started one game and played a total of 491 minutes.
A Young Socceroo, Goodwin is regarded as the brightest prospect to emerge from Newcastle since Ben Kantarovski.
However, the early stage of his career has been hampered by injuries. He was restricted to eight games the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
He nearly tripled that contribution this season, despite having two operations on his back in the preseason.
"We have been able to build his body up," Stanton said. "We have done the right thing by him on that front."
Goodwin sat out the final game against Central Coast with a niggle in his back but has been back in the gym training.
Grozos, Timmins and Bayliss are expected to put pen to paper once the ownership is ratified.
Striker Justin Vidic and keeper Zac Bowling will have their scholarships extended.
Talks are continuing with Reno Piscopo, Daniel Stynes and Phil Cancar.
The Jets players have completed commitments for the season.
Meanwhile, Stanton has been appointed assistant coach of the A-League Men All Stars to play against Newcastle United.
Former Socceroos defender Patrick Kisnorbo will make his return to coaching against the English Premier League heavyweights at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne on Friday May 24.
Kisnorbo, 43, has been out of action since he was sacked by Troyes last November following a disastrous stint at the French club.
Before that, Kisnorbo led Melbourne City through a highly successful era, claiming their breakthrough ALM premiership-championship double in 2020-21 and a second premiership in 2021-22.
Kisnorbo also won an A-League Women championship with City in 2017-18 before becoming an assistant coach to the men's team.
The Melburnian will get the chance to coach the ALM's top talents, including Bayern Munich-bound Nestory Irankunda as a launchpad back into coaching.
"I can't wait for this challenge and to be working with the best of the A-Leagues again," Kisnorbo said in a statement. "We're assembling a very talented squad, and I think they'll put on a great show and push Newcastle United all the way."
Stanton and Mark Milligan will assist Kisnorbo.
It is the second All Stars appointment for Stanton, who was an assistant under Dwight York when hey lost 3-2 to Barcelona in 2022.
Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is in contention for a place in the 23-man squad to take on the Magpies.
