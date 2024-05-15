Nuggets of wisdom from 16 years on night shift at King Street McDonalds

She knows her regulars, has made life-long friends on the job, and has been working under the golden arches for some of Newcastle's most formative moments. She remembers when Maccas had counter service and McCafe was a cafe in the front of the store (she remembers the day she and a colleague decided to trial this new idea of making the coffee on the barista for the drive-through customers - 'just to see how it went' - it went off).