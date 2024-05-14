Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Enormous ramifications': mystery links between PFAS and human health

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sign at Salt Ash in 2018 on the third anniversary of the PFAS crisis at Williamtown and nearby suburbs. Picture by Marina Neil
A sign at Salt Ash in 2018 on the third anniversary of the PFAS crisis at Williamtown and nearby suburbs. Picture by Marina Neil

Mounting epidemiological evidence supports "negative associations between PFAS exposure and an array of human health conditions", a University of Newcastle paper says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.