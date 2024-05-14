NPL: Olympic look within for cover after departures to Maitland

Coach Paul DeVitis is confident Newcastle Olympic have the depth to cover Dylan and Jackson Burston after the brothers joined Maitland in the window for NPL roster changes this week.
Olympic play Cooks Hill at Fearnley Dawes Field on Wednesday night (7.30pm) in the Australia Cup. From 7pm, Broadmeadow host Lakes, Newcastle Croatia play Kotara South at Pasadena Oval and Edgeworth meet Valentine at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
On top of the Burstons leaving, Olympic will be without Archie Finn (broken leg) and Rhys Cooper (honeymoon) for the next few weeks. Jacob Pepper (calf) is still out injured.
However, DeVitis was backing Olympic's depth, saying former Jet Jason Hoffman was the only potential addition to their roster. If Hoffman joins, he is unlikely to play until after June 30.
"We had a big squad of 20 players and we still have 15 or 16, so we're not too stressed," DeVitis said.
"With a big schedule coming up, it wouldn't have been too bad to have [the Burstons], but it will give one or two of the younger boys in reserves who have been doing so well the chance to come up."
Maitland coach Mick Bolch said the Burstons were his only additions so far, while Alex Read would be back from injury for Saturday's NPL clash with Valentine.
** Valentine have parted ways with Mohammad Hossein Ellahi ahead of their cup match with Edgeworth.
Coach Adam Hughes said the attacker had left the club but he was unsure of other roster changes heading into the game.
** New Lambton recruited Jagger Wholert and Liam Craig from Lambton Jaffas last week and both started in the 5-1 loss to Broadmeadow on Friday night.
As under-20 players, they are not part of the player points system rosters and can switch outside of the window.
