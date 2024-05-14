Two-car crash causes heavy traffic delays on Hillsborough Road

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a two-car crash on Hillsborough Road near Crockett Street.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were called to the scene near Charlestown Golf Club about 5.45pm.
She said paramedics are currently assessing two patients and will provide treatment where necessary.
At this stage the spokeswoman said she was unable to provide further detail regarding the condition of the patients, their ages or gender.
It's understood NSW Police officers have also been called to the crash.
According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash occurred about 5.30pm and eastbound traffic has been affected.
Drivers are being urged to expect delays with heavy traffic conditions amid peak hour.
Anyone in the area should exercise caution while driving and take an alternative route where possible.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
