Motorcycle rider injured in Stewart Avenue crash

A motorcycle rider was being treated by paramedics on Stewart Avenue Tuesday evening, May 14, after a crash involving a car.
Details were limited as several emergency services units remained on the scene around 6.30pm, after being called to the road near the intersection of Turnbull Street just before 6pm.
Police said a motorcycle and a car had collided near the middle of the road, and that the rider - a man in his 30s - had suffered a twisted knee, but it was unclear how the crash had happened.
Paramedics were treating the rider at the scene, from where he was expected to be taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment, but early information indicated that the injuries were not serious. The condition of the driver was similarly unclear.
Traffic was heavy along Stewart Avenue.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
