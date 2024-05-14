Fatal crash on George Booth Drive, emergency services at the scene

THERE has been a fatal crash on the region's roads on Wednesday morning.
A person has died after the vehicle they were driving left the road on George Booth Drive near West Wallsend and hit a tree.
Emergency services were called to the crash about 4.40am, but the driver could not be saved and died at the scene. The person is yet to be identified.
Motorists are asked to avoid the section of George Booth Drive near Mount Sugarloaf Road just past Seahampton. There is a contraflow in place with police, paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue and the Crash Investigation Unit still on scene at 7am on May 15.
Officers from Lake Macquarie police district have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or provide information online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
