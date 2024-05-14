Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Fatal crash on George Booth Drive, emergency services at the scene

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated May 15 2024 - 8:59am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene of the crash on Wednesday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Police at the scene of the crash on Wednesday. Picture by Simone De Peak

THERE has been a fatal crash on the region's roads on Wednesday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.