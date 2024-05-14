Newcastle Jets striker rewarded with spot in All Stars side to take on English Premier League heavyweights

APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos' career was at a crossroad when he joined the Jets at the start of the A-League season. Now he is an All Star.
The reborn striker has been rewarded for a breakthrough season with selection in the A-League All Stars against one of the biggest clubs in the World.
Stamatelopoulos was the only Jets player named in a preliminary 13-man squad squad to take on Newcastle United at Marvel Stadium on Friday May 24.
The remainder of the squad will be finalised after the return legs of the A-League semi-finals this weekend.
Stamatelopoulos and Perth Glory front man Adam Taggart, who scored 20 goals to win the league's golden boot, will spearhead the attack.
Selection caps an amazing season in which Stamatelopoulos netted a club record 17 goals and was awarded the Craig Johnston Medal and Nigel Boogaard Medals for the Jets player of the year.
The 25-year-old has another year to run on his contract but has attracted interest from overseas clubs.
A strong performance against the Premier League side will only heighten that interest.
Former Jets midfielder Angust Thurgate is also in the preliminary squad after a strong season for Western United.
Another former Jets, Daniel Penha, has withdrawn from the All Stars squad after returning home to Brazil due to personal reasons.
"Within this squad we have a number of rising stars, Socceroos and International stars who will come together and compete with one of English football's biggest clubs - Newcastle United," Patrick Kisnorbo said.
"I look forward to working with this group along with the final additions to the squad ahead of what will be a big night for Australian football. This squad is excited for this challenge - especially in front of fans who love our game - and they can't wait to test themselves against world class players who play in the best league in the world."
A-League All Stars: Lawrence Thomas (Wanderers), Kai Trewin (Roar), Marcelo Guedes (Wanderers) Ben Garuccio (Western Utd), Jay O'Shea (Roar), Jake Hollman (Bulls), Tolgay Arslan (City), Angus Thurgate (Western Utd), Nestory Irankunda (Adelaide), Mathew Leckie (City), Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (Jets), Adam Taggart (Glory), Nicolas Milanovic (Wanderers)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.