Federal budget sets clear direction for Hunter's industrial diversification

The Hunter is well prepared to capitalise on the government's Renewable Energy Superpower vision with strong collaboration already in the hydrogen sector, which received more than $8 billion in the budget. The NewH2 Energy Cluster, the Hunter Hydrogen Masterplan, NSW Hydrogen Hub funding and several hydrogen projects in development in the region will benefit from this funding. While the $100 million investment in the Port of Newcastle's Clean Energy Precinct is not new, it supports the port's common user infrastructure for the region to expand the green export economy, and keep the Hunter as a global energy export hub.