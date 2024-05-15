Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Federal budget sets clear direction for Hunter's industrial diversification

By Samantha Mella
May 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A battery being assembled at the Energy Renaissance Factory in Tomago. Picture by Energy Renaissance
A battery being assembled at the Energy Renaissance Factory in Tomago. Picture by Energy Renaissance

With $19.7 billion announced for the Future Made in Australia initiative, the 2024-25 federal budget is a good sign for the Hunter's economic diversification away from fossil fuels. This will enable the region to remain a global energy and cleantech hub. Beyond Zero Emissions (BZE) recognises the significant effort to drive action on the ground in industrial heartlands such as the Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.