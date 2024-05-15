The ultimate list of Melbourne attractions: Our top 10 picks

Next food obsession or want to shop till you drop, we've got something for everyone. Picture Shutterstock

From bustling shopping malls to thrilling entertainment centres, Melbourne has it all. It won't be called the "Cultural Capital of Australia" for nothing. But if it's your first time visiting or you've just moved to The Garden City, we know how overwhelming it can be to find the best spots.

That's why we've put together our top 10 picks of the best places to visit in Melbourne. Whether you're looking for your next food obsession or want to shop to your heart's content, we've got something for everyone.

Here are our top picks of must-visit attractions in Melbourne:

Chadstone Shopping Centre. Picture supplied

1. Chadstone Shopping Centre

We can't talk about Melbourne's top attractions without mentioning Chadstone Shopping Centreamp;source=gmail&ust=1715835456346000&usg=AOvVaw1lpQMAoI3OC_UqRnf6rwDj">Chadstone Shopping Centre. Known as The Fashion Capital, Chadstone is truly a one-stop destination for shopping, entertainment, and dining. With a variety of retailers, there's something here for everyone.

From movies at Hoyts Cinema to adventurous games at Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq, they've got all sorts of fun for the whole family.

Our favourite part? The special offers that pop up throughout the year make it even more exciting to shop. And whenever we need a break from shopping, we just head to The Social Quarter, Chadstone's all-seasons playground. Whether it's wining and dining, strike bowling, or a mini golf match, there's no shortage of ways to unwind.

Plus, they have a free tourist shuttle that runs from Federation Square in Melbourne CBD and drops you off directly outside Chadstone's Visitors Lounge. And for visitors coming from over 50km away, Chaddy's Tourist Shopping Passport is a fantastic perk. It offers exclusive discounts across a wide array of stores.

So, if you're in town, make sure to check out Chadstone Shopping Centre.

Melbourne Skydeck. Picture supplied

2. Melbourne Skydeck

Whether with family or friends, going up the Melbourne Skydeck is always an exciting experience for Melburnians like me. It's the highest observation deck in the Southern Hemisphere and offers stunning panoramic views of Melbourne that you simply can't miss.

The place is stacked with interactive displays that are super handy for a quick lesson on the city's landmarks and history. Then there's the Edge Experience. Imagine standing in a glass cube that slides out from the building, high above the city - thrilling doesn't even begin to cover it.

It's definitely not for the faint of heart, but totally worth it for the adrenaline rush and the unbeatable city views.

Melbourne Museum. Picture supplied

3. Melbourne Museum

While we often think of museums as a display centre for old stuff, the Melbourne Museum is breaking the stereotype. The place is packed with cool exhibits that are as fun as they are informative.

My personal favourite is the dinosaur walk. Standing underneath a massive, looming dinosaur skeleton? It's not every day you get to see something that awesome up close! Then there's the Melbourne Gallery, which takes you through the city's history with some really clever displays that bring the past to life.

We also love the Science and Life Gallery, where we got up close with all kinds of creepy crawlies and massive animals like the blue whale skeleton. It's wild to see these things in person. That's why whether you're bringing kids or exploring solo, the Melbourne Museum is a worthy addition to your must-visit list.

City Circle Tram. Picture supplied

4. City Circle Tram

We always tell friends visiting Melbourne to jump on the City Circle Tram, especially if they want a quick and easy way to see the city. This tram loops around the heart of Melbourne, making stops at all the key spots.

The best part? It's completely free! So, you get to see all the major spots without the hassle of parking or hefty cab fares. Just hop on, and you're good to go.

There's even commentary about the sights and history of Melbourne, which is pretty cool if you're into learning a bit while you look. Plus, the tram itself looks like something from a bygone era, making the trip feel a bit special.

Yarra River. Picture supplied

5. Yarra River

Whenever someone asks us what to check out in Melbourne, the Yarra River is always at the top of our list. It's the heart of the city and offers some really cool ways to take in the sights.

One of our favourite things to do is grab a coffee and stroll along the Southbank Promenade. The views of the city skyline from here are just stunning. If you're feeling a bit more adventurous, you can also rent a bike or even hop on a boat cruise to see the city from a different angle.

At night, the area really comes alive. The riverside is dotted with bars and restaurants, making it the perfect spot to unwind after a day of sightseeing. For a bit of culture, you can also swing by the Arts Centre or catch a show at one of the nearby theatres.

Spending some time by the Yarra River really gives you a taste of everything Melbourne has to offer-great views, good food, and a vibrant cultural scene.

China Town. Picture supplied

6. China Town

Almost all Australian states have Chinatowns, but we always tell visitors that Melbourne's Chinatown is a must-see. Aside from being one of the three major Chinatowns in Australia, this vibrant and bustling area is also filled to the brim with history and culture.

One of the best parts about Chinatown is, without a doubt, the food. From dumplings to Peking duck, the range of authentic dishes you can find here is incredible. We often start with yum cha for lunch and end with a late-night noodle soup.

Walking down the narrow lanes, you'll also come across plenty of interesting shops selling everything from exotic spices to unique souvenirs. The lively atmosphere, especially during festivals like Chinese New Year, is another thing you won't want to miss.

Melbourne Zoo. Picture Shutterstock

7. Melbourne Zoo

We've been to the Melbourne Zoo loads of times, and it never gets old. It's one of those places that's great for a fun family day out or even a quiet stroll on your own.

The zoo's layout makes it really easy to get around. You can see everything from the majestic elephants to the playful meerkats. When visiting with family, we often end up in the gorilla exhibit. Watching them interact in their environment is fascinating for kids and adults alike. The zoo also offers plenty of interactive spots where kids can learn about the animals and their habitats. It's both educational and entertaining.

For those times when we just want to enjoy a peaceful break and soak in the atmosphere, we just pack a picnic and make use of the beautiful green spaces available. It's definitely a staple for us whenever we recommend must-visit spots in Melbourne.

MCG. Picture supplied

8. MCG

Catching a game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is an experience like no other. The atmosphere is electric, whether it's cricket in the summer or Aussie rules football in the winter. The crowd's energy is contagious, and you really feel part of something big. That's why it's always on our must-visit list for sports fans coming to Melbourne.

We've done the stadium tour a couple of times, too. It's fascinating to get behind the scenes and see where all the action happens. They even let you walk on the grass, which is pretty cool.

But the MCG isn't just for sports fans. It's packed with history, from hosting the Olympics to massive concerts. It's not your average sports venue, it's a cultural icon and one that you shouldn't miss when visiting Melbourne.

9. SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium

Since it opened its doors more than 20 years ago, we've always been big fans of the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium. There's just something magical about being so close to the underwater world right in the heart of the city.

The penguin exhibit is always our first stop. It's a blast watching them waddle and swim in their chilly environment. Then there's the walk-through shark tunnels-standing there as sharks glide over your head is unreal.

The touch pools are perfect for kids (and adults, let's be honest) to get hands-on with marine life. It's not every day you get to touch a starfish! We also love the seahorse pier, where you can see these delicate creatures up close.

The aquarium does a great job with conservation education, too, teaching visitors about the marine environment and how to protect it. So, you not only get a glimpse of the marine world but also learn a thing or two about our aquatic friends. It's perfect for anyone looking to spend a day under the sea without getting wet.

10. Old Melbourne Gaol

The Old Melbourne Gaol is not your typical tourist spot, but it's a must-visit for anyone fascinated by history and the darker side of Melbourne's past. Every time we visit, it strikes us just how chilling and intriguing it really is.

Walking through the gaol, you can feel the history in the cold, stone walls. The place is steeped in stories, from notorious criminals to historic events. The night tours are especially eerie and ideal if you're up for a bit of a scare. You get to explore the cells by lantern light, which really sets the mood.

But I say, one of the must-try is the watch house experience. It gives you a real-life taste of being 'arrested' and processed in the old system. It's both fun and a bit unnerving.

And then there's the story of Ned Kelly, one of Australia's most famous bushrangers, whose armour and death mask are on display. It's a tangible connection to Australia's bushranging history that you won't find anywhere else.

Wrapping up our tour of Melbourne's best

We've taken you through our favourite spots in Melbourne, from the coolest hangouts to the most iconic sights. Whether you're checking out the latest fashion collections at Chadstone or meandering down the Yarra River, there's no shortage of fun, food, and fascinating sceneries to explore in Melbourne.