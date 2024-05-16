Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Exclusive

Toohey's News: Knights weigh up pros and cons of Schuster offer

By Barry Toohey
May 16 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights are weighing up whether to make an offer for Josh Schuster.
The Knights are weighing up whether to make an offer for Josh Schuster.

Should the Knights throw their hat in the ring to sign controversial former Manly five-eighth Josh Schuster?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.