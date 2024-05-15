Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Ballboy's enthusiasm has officials scratching their heads

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland fly-half Hare Meihana. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Maitland fly-half Hare Meihana. Picture by Stewart Hazell

IT was a bizarre incident that left everyone at Marcellin Park including the referees scratching their heads.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.