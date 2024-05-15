FOMO lands third Gerrard brother at Maitland Blacks

CAILEB Gerrard reckons FOMO was the catalyst for younger brother Beau to shelve a promising rugby league career and join the Maitland Blacks.
Beau was at No.2 Sportsground when older brothers Caileb, 25, and Justis, 22, helped steer Maitland to a 32-26 triumph over Merewether in the grand final last September - the Blacks' first premiership since 1999.
Caileb, the eldest of six brothers, had tried to convince Beau, 19, to make the switch in previous years.
"He nearly came across last year but it didn't quite eventuate," Caileb said. "We were at our uncle, Blake Patterson's place before Christmas having a beer and he asked Beau what his plans were.
"He said that he wouldn't mind having a run with the boys.
"He hasn't admitted it, but he was in the stands at No.2 with the whole family for the grand final and would have had FOMO for sure. I reckon that was the spark."
Beau had a couple of years in the Knights junior system and played first grade for Macquarie Scorpions in the front row last season.
"He had to sacrifice a bit of money, so it was a big move," Caileb said. "But he seems to be a lot happier than last season.
"Me and my missus are going to travel around Australia next year and I told Beau I'd love to play alongside him for a season before I take off."
Maitland is renowned as a family club and dozens of brothers have been in the same teams.
However, the Gerrards are the first set of three brothers to play first grade together since Chris, Jock and Ian Gollan terrorised opposition teams in the 70s.
"It didn't hit us until the first game," Caileb said. "We love it. Beau has pushed me out on to the wing too. It is definitely easier to give up your position to your brother.
"It is obviously more enjoyable when you are winning games."
"We car pool up to training and back. Justis and Beau are pretty hard to get a conversation out of. They are mellow kinds of dudes."
Caileb works underground in a mine 30 minutes outside of Narrabri and is on a seven-day roster. AS a result he is available to train and play every second week.
Justis, a powerhouse prop, is in his third season with the Blacks. Beau has shed 10 kilograms to win a spot at outside centre.
"Beau wanted to play in the backs to get a bit more space. He started eating clean, doing more exercise and got off all the ice coffees.
"We played a little bit in the backyard growing up. There is a three-year age gap between us three older boys.
"Justis and I used to get one of the younger boys each.
"On the field, I know more what Justis is going to do. He is pretty easy to read. Justis has better hands than both of us, he just couldn't keep up.
"I don't think Beau knows what he is doing half the time. He hasn't played rugby since he was a junior at Lake Macquarie.
"He has had to make a few adjustment. When making a tackle, you have to get up off the deck rather than hold the runner down like you do in league. With the ball, instead of fighting to get back on your feet, you need to get a long place. He will will only get better, the more games he plays."
