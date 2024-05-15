Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Budget surplus boasting 'unconscionable' in cost of living crisis

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 15 2024 - 5:09pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government was expecting back-to-back surpluses, but that's no welcome news to Hunter Domestic and Family Violence Consortium's Lisa Ronneberg (inset). Main picture by Keegan Carroll
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government was expecting back-to-back surpluses, but that's no welcome news to Hunter Domestic and Family Violence Consortium's Lisa Ronneberg (inset). Main picture by Keegan Carroll

Hunter organisations have slammed the federal government for "boasting" about a budget surplus in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.