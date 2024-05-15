Belswans backflip: Axed coach Mick Stafford reinstated

Mick Stafford has been reinstated as Belmont Swansea head coach after a tumultuous couple of days for the club.
In response, Stafford, who has coached the club's Northern League One first-grade side to nine wins from 10 starts to be leading the charge for NPL promotion, called a meeting of players and supporters for Tuesday night in a boycott of training.
The Newcastle Herald understands that gathering did not go ahead with the committee, Stafford and senior players instead meeting on Tuesday night to work out their differences.
The club then released a statement on Wednesday declaring Stafford was back at the helm.
"Following a tumultuous week for all involved, the committee of Belmont Swansea United FC, the senior players and Mick Stafford met last evening to see if there was a reconciliation pathway where we could all move forward as one again in the best interests of the football club and football in the local community," the club statement read.
"All parties engaged in productive discussions, addressing concerns and challenges while striving to find common ground for the betterment of the club. After open and frank dialogue, and following careful consideration and deliberation, both parties have agreed on a pathway forward that will see the reinstatement of Mick Stafford as head coach.
"Stafford's dedication to the development of players and the club itself was never in question and collectively the players, committee and Stafford now all look forward to that passion continuing for the benefit of the whole football club."
Belmont Swansea president Christian Tapp initially said reasons behind the original decision would be kept in-house before a statement was released on Monday night, saying the club had "investigated several behavioural complaints against our former coach" over many weeks.
On Wednesday, however, Tapp said in the statement Stafford had been welcomed back as the club worked towards the benefit of everyone involved at Belmont Swansea.
"As the club looks ahead to the remainder of the season and beyond, the reinstatement of Mick Stafford with the settling of our differences heralds a new chapter filled with optimism and determination for the future," Tapp said in the statement.
"The club remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence both on and off the pitch, and under Stafford's leadership, Belmont Swansea United Football Club is poised to continue its legacy of success across its JDL, PYL and Northern League 1 programs."
Stafford, who had branded the club's Monday night statement as unfair, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday but was quoted in the latest communication.
"I appreciate the opportunity to sit with the committee and navigate our way out of this," Stafford said.
"I know that they have the best interests of the whole football club at heart, as do I, but admit that both parties were on different pages for a moment there.
"I am delighted that we have found common ground and a deeper understanding of each other and that I can now get on and do what I do best and that is coach a quality group of men in its history-making pursuit of NPL promotion."
Belswans lead Northern League One, the men's second-division in Northern NSW Football, and are in the box seat to move into the NPL next season. Promotion-relegation returns this season and Belswans are on 27 points, 11 clear of their nearest rivals, in the race for top spot and automatic progression.
