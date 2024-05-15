Trail of destruction: unregistered motorbikes tear up reserve turf

ILLEGAL trail bikes have torn up a waterfront Lake Macquarie park, causing more than $20,000 damage in a spate of attacks.
Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) has set up CCTV cameras at Green Point Reserve at Belmont in a bid to stop the vandals in their tracks.
"The bikes have torn up grassed areas throughout the reserve, leaving deep indentations that become potentially hazardous when the ground dries out," LMCC city works manager Matthew Brogan said.
"The damage has been compounded due to recent adverse weather, when the ground is soft and more susceptible to damage."
Photos from locations across the reserve - including the barbeque area at The Shores Way, Sea Eagle Recreation Area, and at the Bennett Park end of the reserve - reveal deep tyre rivets in turf.
Mr Brogan said there had been multiple vandalism incidents at the popular site, which had been reported to police, but the "damage and frequency" had intensified between March and May.
He estimated more than $20,000 in repairs would be required.
Lake Macquarie police believe riders of unregistered trail bikes were responsible.
"The illegal use of trail bikes in any public area poses a risk to public safety, as well as to property and the environment," Mr Brogan said.
"It's very disappointing when the actions of a few irresponsible and thoughtless individuals cause unnecessary damage to property and environment and cost of repairs.
"Their actions create safety risks not only for other members of the community, but for the trail bike riders themselves."
LMCC confirmed new CCTV towers had been installed at Green Point Reserve, targeting locations were the issue was most prevalent.
"We will also continue to work closely with NSW Police on strategies to prevent further damage," Mr Brogan said.
As the hunt for the offenders continues, Lake Macquarie police have issued a public appeal for help.
Officers are investigating deliberate acts of vandalism by unregistered trail bikes at the Green Point Reserve since the start of May.
Anyone with information that may help identify those responsible have been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote police report number E96862542.
Reports can also be made on the force's online reporting page, to Belmont Police Station on 4922 8899, or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.
Vandalism has been a problem across the Lake Macquarie region recently.
Whitebridge Cemetery, Bonnells Bay Community Centre, Lenaghan Oval at Belmont North, and Austin and Bernie Goodwin ovals at Morisset, have all been targeted.
