Hunter juniors serving it up at NSW PSSA tennis championships in Newcastle

Neive Pung and Estella Murray hope to one day follow in the footsteps of their favourite tennis player Ash Barty.
The 11-year-olds are part of a 10-player Hunter team competing at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) tennis titles at Broadmeadow this week.
The statewide carnival, contested by 130 players from 13 regions, began on Tuesday and concludes Friday.
Murray was playing at the tournament for the first time and the Hamilton Public School year-five student was soaking up the experience.
"I'd love to go on the world tour and be a professional tennis player when I get older," Murray said.
"Just getting here has been amazing for me. It will be really good for my tennis because I've still got next year, so this tournament is more for learning and playing."
Pung, who is Hunter PSSA team captain and playing at the state titles for a second year, echoed the sentiment with the Belair Public School year-six student saying it offered valuable matchplay.
Both girls train at Discover Sports Group at Broadmeadow, where managing director David Comyns said a pathway for junior players had been established to help grow the sport after a decline in participation and popularity in recent time.
"In the last few years we've changed our pathway personally here at Broadmeadow to focus on our juniors from eight, nine and 10 to get to the level where these two are at right now," Comyns said.
"We've changed our grassroots pathway to have this little resurgence in our area and we're seeing the fruits of the labour and the pathway through the kids in this tournament."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.