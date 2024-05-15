Man faces court over crash that killed teenage passenger at Cardiff

A driver charged over a single-vehicle crash at Lake Macquarie that killed a teenager has faced court for the first time.
Jeremy Howard, 35, is facing one count each of dangerous driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning death in relation to the smash at Cardiff on the morning of November 3 last year.
The crash killed 19-year-old Jacob Mostyn, according to court documents.
Howard's charges were briefly mentioned before Magistrate Stephen Olischlager at Belmont Local Court on Wednesday.
Mr Olischlager adjourned the matter to Newcastle Local Court on July 10.
Howard was charged in March following an investigation by Lake Macquarie police and the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit.
Emergency crews were called to Munibung Road at about 7.50am on November 3, where a sedan had hit a power pole between Pendlebury Road and Torrens Avenue.
Firefighters freed Howard and his passenger, Mr Mostyn, from the wreck and paramedics took both men to John Hunter Hospital - each in a critical condition.
Mr Mostyn died from his injuries 11 days later.
