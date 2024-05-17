Excitement for the upcoming GRNSW Puppy Auction

Those intending to head to the inaugural Greyhound Racing NSW Puppy Auction on May 26, should remember just one thing.
Yes, there are the bluebloods and worth every cent, but, nestled in amongst the 130 lots will be that hidden gem, a bargain buy who becomes a racing star.
Living proof is champion chaser Flying Ricciardo. A winner of 22 of his 27 starts and over $230,000 in prizemoney.
A group 1 win in the Dapto Megastar, and at the time posting the second fastest 520m time ever run at Wentworth Park.
I didn't go to the Gold Muzzle Auction specifically to get Ricci- Kristy Sultana
Flying Ricciardo is also an auction graduate, purchased by Kristy Sultana for a mere $7,500 back in 2019.
"I didn't go to the Gold Muzzle Auction at Richmond specifically to get Ricci," Kristy recalled.
"I had a couple that I liked, but each of those ended up going for outside of what I wanted to spend. Then it was getting towards the end of the auction and he came along, and someone else was also bidding for him, and we just kept going. I think because the auction was almost over, I thought I would bid a bit more and hopefully leave with a pup. I'd been to a few auctions before but that was the first time I have ever bought a pup, and what a pup he turned out to be. I guess it shows that you don't have to spend a fortune to get a good one and there looks like there are some well-bred pups at this upcoming auction."
It wasn't long before Kristy and her father, industry stalwart Sam, discovered how good the young pup was.
"It was when he broke in that we knew how fast he was. You never know if they're going to go on with it, but he just kept improving every time we put him around. It was funny, dad kept it pretty quiet from me for a while, I think he didn't want me telling everyone and knocking off his price."
There will be pups for all budgets, whether you're looking for that bargain, or a blueblood like one of the four pups to be auctioned, by champion sire Fernando Bale, out of Million Dollar Chase and Golden Easter Egg winner She's A Pearl.
With the sport at an all-time high in popularity and prize money topping $52 million last year, it is the perfect opportunity to get involved in the most affordable racing ownership. And every greyhound purchased becomes eligible for a $200,000 race series exclusive to auction graduates.
"I think it's a good way for new people to get involved in ownership, and from what I understand there will be plenty of help on the day for those first-time buyers with information about rearers and trainers readily available," Kristy said.
"I was incredibly lucky to get one as good as Ricci, but it shows that it can happen, and I'll be there on May 26 having a look."
The day will commence at 9.30am with the auction expected to run through until around 2pm.
E-catalogues are available and can be found on thedogs.com.au website.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
