Coach backs young prop Angus Websdale to step up Wildfires

ANGUS Websdale is not the complete package yet but Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman is confident the rookie prop can set a solid platform against Shute Shield leaders Warringah at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Websdale comes into the side at loosehead for Tongan international Tau Koloamatango, who departed on Monday for the US and a three year contract with Major League Rugby club Miami.
Koloamatangi is the fourth Wildfires player to land a contract in the US. Connor Winchester (Dallas), Phil Bradford (Utah) and Alex Pohla (Utah) left at the end of last year.
Hooker Andrew Tuala played for the LA Gilitinis (2022) and Houston (2023).
Websdale, 21, joined the Wildfires this season from the Western Force Academy.
He has featured in every game and started in wins over Eastwood (38-19) and Parramatta (17-15).
"Tau is hard to replace," Coleman said. "He has played at a World Cup and is a powerful scrummager.
"In saying that, we have plenty of faith in Angus. It gives him a chance to make the position his own.
"He is only 21, but he played first grade for Randwick against us two years ago. He is going to be as strong as an ox in a couple of years. He wants to learn and does all the one per centers.
"We call him the 'Concrete Cowboy'. He is from the Shire in Sydney but gets around like a country boy. He has a country work ethic as well. He is a solid scrummager and gets around the park."
Websdale is one of three changes from the 38-34 loss to Sydney University.
Asi Lehauli comes in at No.8, with George Noa moving to the second row in place of Jonathan Toelupe. Isaac Ulberg replaces Veni Vahai on the wing.
Warringah sit on top of the table with 24 points. Their only loss was a 20-17 defeat to Eastwood.
"They have been playing some amazing rugby," Coleman said. "We have to be smart with our kicking game. They have a dangerous back three who counter from everywhere."
