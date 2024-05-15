Newcastle Herald
Coach backs young prop Angus Websdale to step up Wildfires

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 15 2024 - 7:00pm
Hunter Wildfires prop Angus Websdale. Picture Stewart Hazell
ANGUS Websdale is not the complete package yet but Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman is confident the rookie prop can set a solid platform against Shute Shield leaders Warringah at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

