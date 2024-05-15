Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Bored' volunteer firefighter behind wave of bushfires

Updated May 15 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A VOLUNTEER firefighter who was accused of sparking a number of blazes in bushland outside Cessnock and Maitland because he was "bored" and then turned up to fight some of the fires has admitted to being responsible for the wave of arson attacks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.