Greyhound racing news from around the NSW regions, May 18

It might take a relaxing 13 hours by train, or a few minutes less but perhaps a more stressful journey by road, or just a comfortable few hours on a plane. But, whichever mode of transport you prefer to take the get there, heading to the Broken Hill Cup meeting next month is a trip worth taking.
On and off the track the Cup is a special event, with live music, food vans and entertainment for youngsters, not to mention some very exciting action on the unique red dirt racing surface.
Heats will be held on Sunday, May 26, with the $10,000 to the winner Broken Hill Greyhound Racing Club Fabtech Cup run on June 2.
Also, on the card that night will be the $5,500 Sportsbet Richest Outback Maiden Final, as well as the $3,000 Broken Hill Local Cup Final.
Happy trails
It's a 300km, four hour round trip but the trek from Duri, south of Tamworth, to Muswellbrook in the Upper Hunter is one trainer Mel Mabbott has no intentions of discontinuing.
From the opening day of the new track back in April 2023 where she won two races, Mel has continued to enjoy great success at Muswellbrook.
On May 8 at Muswellbrook Mel prepared four winners - Adelmo Bale, Cleo's A Chance, Twisted Goanna, and Radley Erskin who also was one of her winners on opening day.
Mel has 25 dogs in her kennels which she now focusses on solely having previously worked in the two bakeries her husband Anthony runs in Tamworth.
Calls a winner
After racecaller Gary Clark took ill at Ladbrokes Gardens on Saturday May 11, the club called on Nathan Goodwin to take over the microphone for the last two races.
Nathan who has called races previously on the Mid North Coast, filled in previously when Clark was stuck in traffic. He called Jake And Jamey winning race 11, then called Kick On Kate winning the last race, and did so without a hint of bias despite Kick On Kate being trained by his wife Leeanne.
Patience Rewarded
Congratulations to hobby trainer Andrew Katalinic who, after a slightly frustrating run of minor placings, finally cracked it for his first Wentworth Park winner on May 10.
From his first four starters at the city track Katalinic finished second three times and an unlucky fourth on the other occasion.
The promising King Harada was the one who broke the drought for the trainer with a thoroughly deserved win.
Jack on fire
Age is not slowly down Jack Roy, or at least not his greyhounds.
Jack, who turned 84 in January, has been an icon of the sport for many decades. He trains his team at Wallandbeen near Cootamundra and is putting together an incredible strike rate.
From his last 17 starters, Jack has won nine races, finished second on five occasions, and third in the other three races.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
