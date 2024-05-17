Wine, cheese and greyhounds

Sunny, Oreo, Nutmeg and Luna regularly have guests visit them at the Glandore Winery in the Hunter Valley, but nothing like what is planned for May 25.
The quartet of dogs - particularly the three seniors - are well known to those who have visited Glandore and to those around the wineries in the region.
Now they - and the team from Glandore at Pokolbin - will be hosting a special Greyhounds As Pets Adoption Day.
"We were approached by Greyhound As Pets because we are a dog friendly winery and the dogs are a massive part of our brand," said Glandore's Cellar Door and Wine Club manager Aimee Hall.
"Apart from our wines, we are well known for our dogs and being a dog friendly winery, and a lot of people send wine tasters here if they have a dog with them."
They have four resident dogs, the original crew of Sunny, Oreo and Nutmeg, and new recruit, Luna.
"The winery dog has become a thing now. A lot of wineries have dogs and like ours they all have their own little following.
"Our three senior dogs even have their own t-shirts with their faces on them which we have been selling for a couple of years now.
"Despite that we have never held a dog day here like this one coming up, but we are excited about it and looking forward to it.
"Apart from the wonderful dogs we will have here, we will also be offering wine tasting, and cheese and charcuterie platters which can be pre-booked. And, we won't be forgetting our four-legged friends, as we are hoping to have doggy ice cream on the day."
This is not the first time Greyhound As Pets have held an adoption day in collaboration with NSW wineries.
Back in January the organisation partnered with the Lowe Family Wine Co in Mudgee for unique and very successful event.
"The day at Mudgee was held at a beautiful location, which was fun and relaxing for all that attended. We actively look for new and accessible venues across the state to engage a variety of people throughout our NSW community," said Jamie Palmer, director of rehoming and adoption programs.
"Our regional locations offer a really relaxed atmosphere.
"At the Mudgee winery event people came to enjoy the location and also spent a lot of time with the greyhounds and with our team learning about the breed.
"We are look forward to replicating this at Glandore winery.
"Glandore Winery is a picturesque large space which is very dog friendly, and our greyhounds will be great company for the wineries own border collies, kelpie and Luna who is a cross collie-labrador.
"And knowing the traffic that wineries in the Hunter Valley experience on weekends, there will be a whole new audience who can see what wonderful animals and pets greyhound are.
"What better way to spend a Saturday than in the Hunter Valley, tasting wine, eating cheese, and having quality time with some of the most affectionate and loving dogs you will ever meet?"
The Glandore GAP Adoption Day will be held on May 25 between 10am and 1pm. Glandore is located at 1595 Broke Road, Pokolbin.
For those interested in attending and perhaps looking for a new family member, you can register your interest online at gapnsw.com.au.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.