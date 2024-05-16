Post office progress '90 per cent' towards construction certificate

Amended plans have been lodged for Newcastle Post Office which comes as the owner says the progress towards a construction certificate has reached "90 per cent".
The modification lodged with City of Newcastle does not yet include complete documentation, however post office owner Jerry Schwartz said it involves adding a caretakers residence to the approved services wing on the north east corner of the block.
Dr Schwartz bought the heritage building on Hunter Street in 2018 with plans to restore it and convert it into an Indigenous cultural centre, conference facility and retail outlets.
The project has faced significant delays since, however Dr Schwartz said his architects had recently told him the progress towards a construction certificate was 90 per cent.
"The frustration is still there," Dr Schwartz said. "It will happen."
Dr Schwartz said he had not deviated from his original plans for the site but the delay had allowed him to consider establishing an Aboriginal medical museum in the Indigenous cultural centre in the building's basement.
"We've been able to take advantage of the fact there is delays," he said.
Work left to complete before construction starts includes co-ordination with structural, building services and fire engineering and negotiation of fire safety upgrades.
The recently lodged modification application will also have to be approved in order to apply for the construction certificate.
The modification includes minor adjustments to the post office building in addition to the caretakers residence in a separate building on the site.
"You would only be able to access the residence via the post office," Dr Schwartz said. "You would not be able to rent it.
"We've had a lot of pilferage, so thought it would be a really good opportunity to build a caretakers flat
"It will have no bearing on the appearance on the post office."
The building has also faced roof leaks, which Dr Schwartz said will need to be fixed before construction starts.
