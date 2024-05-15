Police appeal to the public to help find missing 12-year-old girl

POLICE have made a public appeal for help to find a 12-year-old girl missing from the Hunter region.
Sophie Fletcher, 12, was last seen leaving Newcastle Interchange on a bus headed to the Nelson Bay area about 1.40pm on Monday.
Police believe she may have boarded a train at Newcastle Interchange about 4pm that same day.
When she couldn't be found or contacted, Sophie was reported missing about 5pm that day.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers launched inquiries to locate her, and police and family hold concerns for her welfare.
Sophie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build with black hair.
She was last seen with her hair in two pigtails, wearing denim shorts, a black hoodie, white socks with white slide sandals and carrying a black backpack.
Sophie is known to frequent the Rutherford, Newcastle and Liverpool areas.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts or who sees Sophie is urged to contact Monaro Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
