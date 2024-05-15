NSW Law Week provides valuable insights into our legal system Advertising Feature

NSW Law Week is dedicated to helping people learn more about the law and everyday legal issues. Picture Shutterstock

Many people assume a service like Legal Aid is only for people in strife with the police, but it's much more than that.

"A fair and just society needs both a justice system so people can seek a remedy when something goes wrong, and equitable access to that system," Legal Aid NSW's acting solicitor in charge of community legal education, Natalie Neumann, said.

"I often hear people say, 'I don't need Legal Aid, I'm not in trouble with the police', but Legal Aid NSW is a lot more than that."

This year, during NSW Law Week (May 20-26), Legal Aid NSW will focus on people in the law. Law Week is an annual celebration of the legal profession and its contributions to the community it serves, with events hosted by states and territories across Australia.

Law Week each year in NSW helps make a different part of the system more understandable to people who might not have much to do with it.

For some, lawyers and the legal system can be intimidating. This year, via a series of webinars, people can meet and question members of the legal profession to dispel some of the mysteries of the law and make it easier to find help when people need it.

"In our webinar to get to know Legal Aid NSW, you will hear about a wide range of legal problems that we can help with, including family law and domestic violence and your legal rights on common cost-of-living issues like renting, financial hardship, fines, and your rights at work," Natalie said.

The webinars are live and free and will cover the following:

What are the different areas of Legal Aid NSW, and how can we help you?

What is the difference between a solicitor and a barrister?

What does a Magistrate do in court and behind the scenes?

What is a Community Legal Centre, and who do they help?

What is an Ombudsman, and how can they help you?

The State Library of NSW, the Marrickville Legal Centre and the Tenants Union of NSW will also host panels, discussions, talks and presentations during NSW Law Week at various locations about a wide range of legal areas and issues.

Topics include motor vehicle accidents, guardianship, library legal resources, scams, seniors rights, privacy issues in the age of artificial intelligence, family law, wills and power of attorney, domestic violence, parenting and much more.

Law Week NSW aims to help people understand their rights, find answers to questions, know what help is available and learn how our legal system works.

As highlighted by the Lawyer Project report compiled by the Law Council of Australia in 2021, the influence of the legal profession permeates almost all aspects of life. The sector significantly contributes to the Australian economy through employment and trade.

Lawyers play a critical role in facilitating access to justice, and the certainty that a well-functioning legal profession provides underpins the stability of society.

Lawyers play a critical role in defending rights and providing a voice to those who might otherwise not be heard, often pro bono. They also play a major role in the development of public policy through advocacy and reform.

In times of crisis, like floods and bushfires, lawyers act as a safety net, supporting individuals and organisations and advising on matters such as insurance, insolvency, industrial relations, and access to social services.

In less visible areas of the community, lawyers often play a leading role in the local social order through active membership in community groups and organisations.

"The work of legal professionals underpins and supports sectors that most Australians interact with on a daily basis, including trade and commerce, civil society, family relations, public policy and the promotion of individual and collective rights," Law Council of Australia president Mr Greg McIntyre SC said.

"Law Week provides an opportunity to shine a light on those contributions and to improve access to justice for all Australians."