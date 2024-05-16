Worker dies after falling from power pole in Newcastle parkland

A WORKER has died after falling from a power pole in Newcastle.
A SafeWork NSW investigation has been launched into the fatal incident at a Warabrook parkland in the early hours of Monday.
Emergency services were urgently called to Casuarina Circuit just after midnight on May 13 after reports of a serious workplace incident.
Newcastle police attended and were told a 45-year-old man had fallen.
His co-workers desperately performed CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived but the man sadly could not be revived.
He died at the scene, a statement from NSW Police said.
Forensic police combed the scene and SafeWork NSW were contacted.
A SafeWork NSW spokesperson confirmed in a statement to the Newcastle Herald its officers were looking into the fatality.
"SafeWork NSW is investigating a fatal incident in Warabrook near Newcastle, where a man died after falling from a power pole in the early hours of Monday," the spokesperson said.
"As the investigation is ongoing, no further comment is available at this time."
