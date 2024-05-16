'That's where I found my feet': Gibbons chasing sentimental Scone Cup win

Boom apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons already has two group 1 winners to his name.
But the Newcastle 22-year-old, whose career has soared quickly, cannot wait to get back to his roots on Friday when he hopes to ride favourite Nugget to a sentimental Scone Cup victory.
Gibbons "nearly got there" in a close second on Luncies last year in his only other Scone Cup ride.
"They're always special," Gibbons said of country meetings.
"That's where I found my feet and learned my craft in areas like that.
"It may only be labelled a listed race but you're riding for the likes of [trainer] Ciaron Maher and Australian Bloodstock, who have been big supporters of mine.
"It may not have any group status but it doesn't mean it's lesser of a race. They're good connections who I've got to try to get the job done for."
Nugget resumes in the listed 1600-metre race after a six-week freshen up.
The seven-year-old gelding finished a close fourth in the group 1 Doncaster in his last outing.
He was held up in the early part of the straight before running strongly home.
"He's probably got the strongest form lines in the race," Gibbons said.
"He hasn't been beaten far in some of the bigger mile group ones we've got.
"Obviously, Scone Cup is a drop back in grade albeit what looks to be a strong Scone Cup, but he's got all the right form. He's going well.
"The one concern, if there is one, is he hasn't won in a very long time and sometimes it's hard for them to find what they need to be able to get themselves over the line. But he's been racing against some of the best we've got, so hopefully he can find his way back into the winner's stall."
Gibbons has almost a full book of rides across two days of racing in Scone on Friday and Saturday.
Saturday is the main race meeting in NSW this weekend and carries metropolitan status.
"The country carnivals are always good because it's almost a public holiday in those areas," Gibbons said.
"The atmosphere is always great. The crowd gets around it. There's always loud cheers and whether you're on a favourite or a 100 to one shot you seem to have a big following if you get the winner.
"They're always good those days. They bring a good atmosphere, a good crowd and they're great days to be a part."
