Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Minns govt ordered to release Tomaree Lodge future use documents

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 16 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomaree Lodge has been closed for more than two years. File picture
Tomaree Lodge has been closed for more than two years. File picture

The NSW government will be required to release documents about the future use of Tomaree Lodge within 21 days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.