Rescuers at the ready as first humpback whales of the season spotted

SPECIALISED rescuers are ready to launch as tens of thousands of majestic humpback whales begin their annual migration along the NSW coastline.
A new team of 11 people based in the Hunter and Central Coast have recently finished NSW Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) whale disentanglement training and are ready for rescues this migration season.
The first humpback whales of the season were spotted off Sydney this week, and many of them will travel up to 10,000 kilometres from the Southern Ocean to breeding grounds in warmer climates.
NPWS Marine Wildlife Team leader Duane March said it was fantastic to expand its highly-specialised large whale disentanglement team.
"Our ability to respond to whale entanglements is crucial, given the risk they face from fishing gear and other marine debris," he said.
"With our expanded team in place, we're better equipped to help these whales if they find themselves in distress in NSW coastal waters.
"While this increased capacity is a positive step, whale disentanglements are inherently dangerous and dependent on weather and sea conditions."
Mr March said that while they couldn't always guarantee a successful rescue, the team was committed to doing everything in its power to help.
Humpback whales undertake one of the longest migrations in the animal kingdom and are susceptible to becoming entangled in fishing gear and marine debris.
Entanglements can lead to fatigue, injury or death.
In 2023, 13 humpback whales were successfully freed from entanglements off the NSW coast.
If conditions allow, the NPWS team launches small inflatable boats along with a larger support vessel to assess the entanglement, the animal's condition, speed and behaviour.
The team then plans a release strategy to cut the animal free, which can involve slowing it down by temporarily attaching large buoys.
Disentanglement rescues can take multiple days of tracking before a successful intervention can be made.
Members of the public are encouraged to enjoy humpback whale migration, but NPWS reminds them to stay at a safe distance and avoid interfering.
