What's on: Lovedale Long Lunch, Maitland Taste, Hunter Record Fair & more

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap Saturday 2pm, 7.30pm & Sunday 2pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Arts In The Yard 10am to 12pm, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Australian Ice Hockey League - Newcastle Northstars v Brisbane Lightning 5pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Be More Chill - The Musical 1pm to 4pm & 6pm to 9pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Dingo in the Dark Performance 10am to 10.45am, Multi-Arts Pavilion Lake Macquarie, 96 Creek Reserve Road, Speers Point.
Handmade In The Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Hunter Mountain Bike Association GFlow Enduro Series round 1 9am, Awaba Mountain Bike Track.
Hunter Record Fair 9am to 4pm, Kotara High School, Lexington Parade, Kotara.
Little Festival - Belmont Activation 10am to 12pm, 600 Pacific Highway, Belmont.
Lovedale Long Lunch Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 5pm, Various locations in Lovedale.
Maitland Family Fun Day 11am to 2pm, East Maitland Library, 4A Garnett Rd, East Maitland.
Maitland Taste Saturday 10am to 9pm & Sunday 10am to 3pm, The Levee, Maitland.
May Market 9am to 1pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Newcastle 2040 CSP Review - Community Engagement Pop-up 8am to 11am, Blackbutt Reserve, Freyberg Street, New Lambton.
Newcastle Falcons v Central Coast Crusaders Women 5pm & Men 7.15pm, Newcastle Basketball Stadium, 27 Young Road, Broadmeadow.
Newcastle French Film Festival Saturday & Sunday - Àma Gloria (Saturday 2pm), The Presidents' Wife (4.30pm), The Three Musketeers (7pm), A Difficult Year (Sunday 2pm) and Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe (Sunday 4.30pm), Event Cinema Kotara.
Rainbow Skate Night 6pm to 8pm YWCA Hunter Region, 24 Dawson Street, Cooks Hill.
Riding The Wave Festival - Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable Saturday 6.30pm & Sunday 3.30pm, Reading Cinemas. Charlestown Square.
Sculptures at Scratchley Saturday & Sunday 10am to 4pm, Fort Scratchley, Newcastle East.
Shute Shield Rugby Union - Newcastle Wildfires v Warringah 4pm, Newcastle No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West.
Survivors R Us Charity Gala Ball 6pm, Merewether Surfhouse, Merewether.
The Grieve Project Presentation 11am to 11.30am, Toronto Library, cnr Brighton Avenue & Pemell Street, Toronto.
Wallsend Village Scavenger Hunt - 150 Years 10am, Wallsend Village, 24 Kokera Street, Wallsend.
WH!P Collective - Spotlight: A night photography workshop 5pm to 7pm, Pacific Park, 1 Pacific Street, Newcastle.
Write Here Festival Saturday & Sunday, various locations around Lake Macquarie. Visit library.lakemac.com.au for full listings.
Writing the Verse Memoir Workshop - Magdalena Ball 8.30am to 10.30am, Toronto Library, cnr Pemell Street & Brighton Avenue, Toronto.
Blues, BBQ & Beer Fest 2.30pm to 5.30pm, Holmesville Hotel, Holmesville.
Central Coast Chilli Festival 10am to 3pm, Memorial Park, The Entrance.
Choral Concert at the Conservatorium 6pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music, 32 Auckland Street, Newcastle.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Markets at the Brewhouse 9am to 1pm, The Valley Brewhouse, Nulkaba.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Perfect Sunday Markets 1pm to 5pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Speers Point Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Tori Forsyth, with Chloe Gill, Saturday 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Goons Of Doom, with Dead Crow, Full Credit, Purple Disturbance, Saturday 7.30pm, King Street Bandroom, Newcastle West.
Scholar Of Sin, with Mirrorshell, Telurian, Strapped In, Virescent, Saturday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
The Appointments, with Midway, Krisp, Saturday 8pm, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
The Honky Tonk Appreciation Society Saturday 5pm, The Wickham Park Hotel, Wickham.
Rocket Man vs Piano Man Saturday 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
The Blamers, with O.M.R, Robbie Thunder Saturday 8pm, Adamstown Bowling Club.
The Bin Lids, with Pit Saturday 8pm, Royal Oak Hotel, Tighes Hill.
Talkhouse, with Dvnts, Saturday 8pm, Seven Seas Hotel, Carrington.
Power & Elegance, Mozart Haydn Sunday 2pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle.
Eric Bibb (USA) Sunday 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Mark Wilkinson, with Lucy Beveridge, Sunday 4.30pm, Qirkz In The Hunter, Abermain.
Bully Squad, with Wetwork, Spat Out, End It All, Sunday 8pm, Newcastle Hotel, Islington.
Grand Pricks, Whistle Dixie, Sunday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Marvell Sunday 4.30pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
The High Andies Sunday 2pm, Royal Oak Hotel, Tighes Hill.
